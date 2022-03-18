Advertisement

Donald Lee Barfield, age 66 of New Boston, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in a local hospital. Mr. Barfield was born September 16, 1955 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was self employed as a Distributor and a member of Moss Springs Baptist Church, New Boston.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Barfield of New Boston, Texas, three daughters, Misty and husband Dave Shipley of New Buffalo, Michigan, Donna and husband David Turgeon of Spring Lake, Michigan, Tina and husband Chris Hock of New Boston, Texas, one sister, Gayle and husband Mike Evans of New Boston, Texas, 14 grandchildren, 4 Great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston, Texas at 2:00 P.M., Monday, March 21, 2022 with Colton Fowler officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

The family will be at the home of Tina and Chris Hock.

