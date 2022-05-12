Advertisement

Bruce Alan Nall, age 63, of New Boston, Texas, died Monday, May 9, 2022 in a local hospital.

Mr. Nall was born April 13, 1959 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Virginia Nall and by one brother, Michael Whitley.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Johnson Nall of New Boston, Texas; two sons, Ryan Nall and wife Emily of New Caney, Texas and Luke Nall of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Theresa Tefteller and husband Jimmy of Fouke, Arkansas; one brother, Ron Whitley and wife Kathy of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Emily Nall, Anastasia Nall, Anabella Nall, Gabriela Nall and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Holt officiating. Burial will be in Myrtle Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5-7 P.M.

