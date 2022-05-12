Advertisement

Elizabeth Ann Walker, age 89, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at a local hospital.

She was born on March 19, 1933, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Sidney and Della Prather.

Ms. Walker worked and retired from Red River Army Depot. She spent much of her retirement volunteering along with her husband, Billy Walker, for numerous Veteran’s organizations. She was a member of The Church of Life.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, Billy Mack Walker; and her sister.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Diane Marshall of Wake Village Texas, Eddie and Pam McWilliams of Holiday, Florida, Keith and Sharon McWilliams of Austin, Arkansas, Joe and Janet Walker of Fallbrook, California, Cyndi and Mike Tracy of Palm Springs, California; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Mark Sillivan officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

