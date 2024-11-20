Sponsor

Bruce Wayne Shackelford passed away peacefully on November 16, 2024, at the age of 74. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas on July 18, 1950.

He was employed by Central Freight Lines and Yellow Freight until his retirement in 2010. Bruce was a long-time member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. In earlier years he was an avid hunter and loved to barbecue with his smoker.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Christie West, and parents, George and Genevieve Shackelford.

Bruce is survived by his daughters, Amy and Tim Nunez of Fort Worth, Texas, Jennifer and Dennis Hamilton of Lewisville, Texas, and Angela Shackelford Herrington of Texarkana, Texas; his grandchildren, Skylar Powell of Fort Worth, Timothy Nunez, Jr. of Fort Worth, Jordan and Dylan Hamilton of Lewisville, Texas, Victoria Haley of Hot Springs, Arkansas; great-granddaughter, Harper Rose Powell of Fort Worth; sister, Diane Ricker of Wake Village, Texas; brother, George Shackelford of Texarkana, Texas; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 11:00 AM. He will lie in state on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home until 5:00 PM.