Sponsor

Nora Ellen Ford Besch, known as Ellen, born in Knoxville, TN, and residing in Texarkana, AR, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

Ellen was a full-time wife, mother, hairdresser, and retiree of State First National Bank. She was a proud member of Meridian Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN.

She was always ready to go on a trip, whether it was going to the boats in Shreveport, skydiving, or going back to her hometown of Knoxville, TN to visit her family members and many friends. She loved tending to her flower beds, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James X. Besch; two brothers, Wilbert Ford and James Ford; three sisters, Mary Ford, Willie Foster, and Maxine Nichols.

She is survived by three children; Fritz Besch, and wife, Carolyn, of Santa Fe, NM, Cindy Jones, and husband, Steve, of Texarkana, AR, Terrie Ramsey, and significant other, Robert Mudford of Texarkana, AR; four grandchildren, Timothy Jones, and wife, Julia, Breanne Bloxom, and husband, Matt, Darren Jones, and wife, Lizzie, Britni Powell, and husband, Michael; along with seven great children, a number of nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024, at 1:00 PM with Deacon. David Fowler officiating in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, from 6:00-7:30 PM in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.

Burial will be in Rondo Cemetery.