Bryant Wallace Davis, age 82, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Bryant was born on December 24, 1939 to Lee and Lois Davis in Texarkana, Texas. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Texas High School. He earned a business degree from Hardin Simmons University. While in Abilene, Texas he met the love of his life, Rosemary, and they married on May 29, 1962. Throughout his life he worked in his family restaurants including the Coffee Cup, Lee’s Drive In, The Townhouse, and Charcoal Broiler. He and his father opened Texarkana Restaurant Equipment in 1964 and continued to operate it for over 50 years. He was a member of Walnut Church of Christ. Bryant met people easily in both business and social settings. He was always up for telling a good story and making people smile. He was known for his quick wit and lit up a room with his laughter.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosemary; four children, Shannon Maloy and husband Robert of Alabama, Greg Davis and wife Vivian of Alabama, Kimberly Buck of Fort Worth, and Ryan Davis of Texarkana; 8 grandchildren, Jason Maloy, Meagan Maloy, Mallory and husband Alex Woods, Jon Riley Davis and wife Grace, Blair Davis, Sydney Davis, Grayson Davis, and Trip Davis.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Walnut Church of Christ with a Visitation one hour prior to the service at 10:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

