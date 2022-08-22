Advertisement

Kenny Lane Duncan passed peacefully in his sleep Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home. Heaven gained the most kind and loving husband and father. He was a great friend. He was a loving husband of 36 years to his wife Donna. His other light of his life was Paige, his daughter and her husband, Devin. He also leaves a lifelong friend Bobby Ellis of New Boston, Texas.

Kenny was born at St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Arkansas on April 2, 1961. Kenny was a supervisor at West Fraser Plant in New Boston, Texas. He worked there for 38 years. He was a Baptist and member of Hubbard Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Father, Lane E. Duncan, Mother, Mary Sue Murry Duncan, a brother, Jerry Duncan and sister, Brenda Reviere.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Beth Hobbs Duncan, daughter Paige Elizabeth Duncan Parker and husband Devin Parker of Texarkana, Texas, Father in law, Kenneth Hobbs, Brothers, Bruce Duncan of Avery, Texas, Rick Gandy and wife Teresa of Avery, Texas a number of nieces, nephews, many loving friends and extended family.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Roddy Jackson and Rick Gandy officiating. Interment will be in Avery Cemetery, Avery Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. before services.

