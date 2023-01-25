Buck Dailey

Advertisement

Buck Levell Dailey, age 91, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, January 20, 2023, in a local hospice facility.

Buck was born on September 24, 1931, to Glenn and Rubie Dailey, in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. He was one of 7 children.

Buck was talented in design work as an Ornamental Iron designer and welder. He started his own company in the early 80’s. In his spare time, he was an avid fisherman, gardener, and hunter. He was a trained Volunteer for Lake Wright Patman search and rescue team and always had stories to tell. Buck touched so many lives in his 91 years on this earth and never slowed down. He was a strong family man that loved spending time with family.

On February 16, 1952, he married his sweetheart, Ruby Cargile, who survives him. They were married for 71 years. He is also survived by their three children, Glenda Dailey, Milton Dailey (Karin), and Shelia Skinner; seven grandchildren, Kellee Kath (Clay), Keith Dailey (Sonya), Matthew Skinner, Sara Skinner, James Edwards (Christie), Sheena Hubbard (Chris), and Christie Ingram (Charles) along with 19 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren, all who lovingly called him “Papa”. They all loved spending time with him in his garden and fishing with him.

He is also survived by three sisters, Martha, Joetta, and Pat.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, one grandson, Kevin Dailey and his son-in-law, Dennis Skinner.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Brother Russell Turner officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

