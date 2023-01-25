Jacquelyn Jean Dowd

Advertisement

Jacquelyn Jean Kirby Dowd, age 55 of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Dowd was born October 23, 1967 in Danbury, Connecticut and was a dental assistant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul William “Trey” Dowd III and by her father, Ernest Marion Kirby.

She is survived by one daughter, Kennedy Dowd of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Scott Aldrich and wife Jennifer of Kingsville, Texas; mother, Nadine Dorsey Kirby; six sisters, Mary Uveges of Texarkana, Texas, Margaret Kirby of Union City, Oklahoma, Susan Kirby of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Andrea Reynolds of Chicago, Illinois, Carol Kirby of Union City, Oklahoma and Patricia Woolard of El Reno, Oklahoma; one brother, Thomas Kirby of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Beckett, Scarlett, Everett, Blakelyn, Rylyn and Taelyn; her beloved pet Webster and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1-2 prior to the service.

