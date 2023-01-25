Advertisement

Johnny “Big John” Saffel ,68, died on Friday, January 20, 2023, in an Arkadelphia Hospital.

Mr. Saffel was born on May 20, 1954, to Houston and Thelma Saffel in Hugo, Oklahoma.

He was member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Texarkana since 1981, and was called to be the bishop of the Texarkana ward in September of 2022. He was also a member of the Boy Scouts for 25 years where he served as a scout master.

John’s heart was as big as he was. He was devoted to his family and deeply loved the scriptures and his church. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping, and spending time with his grandchildren. He never missed a moment to join the youth for activities. He has touched so many lives and we were blessed to have him in all of ours.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Brackeen and husband, Mack; and mother-in-law, Rolene Thatcher.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife of 43 years Linda Saffel; two sons Johnny Paul Saffel and Lee Allen Saffel; one daughter, Johnee Blaauw and husband Jesse; four grandchildren, Cayden Saffel, Abigail Cargile, Austin Cargile, and Casey Cargile; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3701 Moores Lane Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until the service begins.

The family will also receive family and friends at the Cultural Hall at the church after the services.

For those who are unable to attend the service and would like to pay their respects, the service will be broadcast via Zoom – passcode is 91901835455. Passcode 502804.

