Carol Jean Durden (nee Carol Jean Smith) was born on August 6, 1939, and was the daughter of Abner and Ruby Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas. She died peacefully at Hospice of Texarkana on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the age of 83.

Carol lived a varied life that took her on many adventures. She could sing like a bird and loved music. She would often jokingly say that she wished to have a soundtrack playing in the background at all times. She was a soloist for Arkansas High School and sang in the church choir during her teen years. Her love of music continued when she married Don Durden in 1961 and they embarked on an exciting radio career that moved them to many different locations around the country.

In the early years, she enjoyed being the President of the Fort Smith chapter of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority and the good work they did. She also enjoyed sailing, walking on the beach, listening to the rigging of the sailboats on the water, and romantic music and movies! She was glamorous and had such style that she often turned heads. No matter where she lived, large or small, it was decorated beautifully. She was known by many for her good taste.

In the next phase of her life, she entered the career world, starting at the front desk of a hotel and working her way through the ranks to become a successful Director of Sales in the hotel industry. Her drive to ensure the customer had a first-rate event made her a huge asset to the companies for which she worked. She was an event planner extraordinaire, and the hospitality industry was her niche and she loved it!

She and her long-time companion, Herb Crumpton, have lived out the latter years together, caring for each other and enjoying each other’s company. In times of health, she enjoyed assisting Herb with his work as an architect by doing administrative tasks and offering support.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, Abner and Ruby Smith and her youngest daughter, Cheryl Durden.

She is survived by her companion, Herb Crumpton, her two daughters, Renee Comley of Allen, Texas and Kimberly Mazzola of Concord, North Carolina (husband Johnny), her beloved Grandchildren, Adam Faul of Fort Worth, Texas, Christina Comley of Plano, Texas, and Great Granddaughter, Caitlyn Faul and her precious cat, Miss Scarlett, whom she also adored. All will greatly miss her!

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday March 11, 2023, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Conway Human Development Center, 150 E Siebenmorgan Rd, Conway, AR 72032 or Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

