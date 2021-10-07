Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Carl K. Scott, age 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Scott was born December 25, 1949, in Los Angeles, California. He was retired from Crest Chevrolet in San Bernadino, California. He was retired from the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. He was a hard worker and enjoyed playing Lord of the Rings on his computer. He taught his grandson, Zachary, how to play Lord of the Rings at the age of 3. His family was very important to him.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-four years, Donna Scott of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters, Mandy and Rodney Sellers of Texarkana, Arkansas, Rhonda Walker of Texarkana, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Alysa and her husband Christopher Calhoun, Zachary Tudor; one great grandchild, Robert Calhoun as well as two step grandchildren. Justin Sellers and Megan Sellers of Athens, Texas and host of other friends and relatives.

Burial will be in Ft. Gibson National Cemetery in Ft. Gibson, Oklahoma with military honors.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

