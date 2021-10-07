U.S. Veteran
Woodrow Cleveland Plunkett, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Plunkett was born June 2, 1929 in Plunkettville, Oklahoma. He was a retired contractor, member of the First Baptist Church, Texarkana and was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by one son, David Plunkett
Survivors include his wife, Jackie Julian Plunkett of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Daniel Plunkett of Texarkana, Texas; one sister-in-law, Jean Plunkett of Fort Worth, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.