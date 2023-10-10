Carl Timothy Green

Sponsor

Carl Timothy “Timmy” Green passed away at age 65 on October 6, 2023 at local hospital Christus St. Micheal. He retired from working as a driller on an oil rig.

He is proceeded in death by mother and Stepfather Don and Dovie Alexandra, father Carl Douglass Green, and bother Jesse Green, sister Carolyn Trombley, grandparents Marvin and Essie Lynn.

He is survived by the love of his life, Renee Green of Fouke, AR; daughter, RaeAnn (Rachel) Green of Fouke, Arkansas, and son, Jacob Green of Fouke, Arkansas; daughter, Tabitha (Jason) Cogan of Hope Mills, NC; grandchildren, Natalie and Jasper Carne of Hope Mills, NC, Liam, JD and Ashley Cogan of Atlanta, TX; brother, Dewayne (Dee) Green of Texarkana, AR, Stacey Green of Fouke, AR; his mother-in-law, Gail Burns of Texarkana, AR; brother-in-law, JW (Cindy) Coker of Texarkana, TX; sister-in-law, Renee Zapata (David) of Texarkana, AR; his sidekick, Ray George and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Unity Baptist Church. 2711 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503

