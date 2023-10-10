Sponsor

Rex Lee Harris, Sr., age 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Friday, October 6, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Harris was born July 15, 1951, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was retired from Express Color Co. and was a member of Hardy Memorial Methodist Church. He was a graduate of North Texas State University. He had a lifelong passion for the game of baseball, beginning as a child and continuing through high school and then coaching his sons. His favorite baseball team was the Houston Astros. His favorite college football team was the Texas Longhorns. He never missed a game. He was always there to cheer on his team’s win or lose. He was a loving, thoughtful, and caring individual. Rex always looked out for the needs of his family. He also loved to garden and grow a variety of flowers and plants in his yard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Florene Harris, and one sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Charles Markham.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Teresa Harris of Texarkana, Arkansas; his two sons and daughters-in-law, Max and Amy Harris of Amarillo, Texas; Rex Harris Jr. and his wife, Amy of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; his mother-in-law, Ellen Pardue of Texarkana, Arkansas; his three grandchildren, Addison Harris, Rex Lee Harris III, and Rush Harris, his niece, Sara Weber and husband, Bob, and one nephew, Ken Markham and wife Teresa of Colorado Springs, Colorado, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Lori Pardue of Texarkana, Arkansas; Greg and Stacey Pardue and a special friend Joey Elliott Keilbach of Texarkana, Arkansas and host of friends.

A Memorial service will be at 10:00 A. M. Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas, with family and friends officiating.

