Richard Jones

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November 15, 1936 – April 1, 2026

Richard Arlen “Dick” Jones, 89, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on April 1, 2026. He was born on November 15, 1936, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dick lived a full and accomplished life marked by intelligence, creativity, and a deep commitment to his work and family. He was a talented designer and draftsman who contributed to the early-stage development and design of the Medtronic pacemaker. His work also led to a United States patent for a body-implantable electrical stimulator. In addition, he played a role in the design process of the Bunker Buster bomb. His career reflected both innovation and dedication, leaving a lasting impact in his field.

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He was a man of faith and service. Dick was a council member at First Lutheran Church of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, and later a member of Church on the Rock. His faith guided his life and relationships, and he found strength and purpose in his church community.

Outside of work, Dick enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time outdoors. He had a passion for building and working on recreational vehicles and possessed an entrepreneurial spirit that led him into various ventures, including mini-donut operations and travel-related work. He also enjoyed bowling, flying with his brother, and, most of all, time spent with his family. He was known for his humor and was often described as a true master of “dad jokes.”

He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine “Jeri” (Bohnen) Jones; his children, Terry (Lori) Jones, Pam (Mark) Johnson, and David (Amy) Jones; his grandchildren, Aaron (Jessica) Johnson, Brian (Jessica) Johnson, Alyssa (Mitch) Ficocello, Andrew (Andrea) Jones, Robert (Chloe) Jones, and Nathan Jones; nine great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Anna Jones, and his brother, Robert Jones.

A visitation will be held at Church on the Rock from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on April 29, 2026, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m.

Dick will be remembered for his sharp mind, steady faith, and the love he had for his family. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the memories shared.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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