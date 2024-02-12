Sponsor

Carol Ann Aaron was born August 3, 1948, in Texarkana and passed away February 8, 2024, at the age of 76.

Carol spent her life caring for others and making a home full of love, laughter, warmth, and faith for her family, while embracing any and everyone God put in her path as well. She was never lacking a song in her heart, a praise for her Savior, or a kind word for anyone she came across.

Carol cared for the children and toddlers of her community for more than 30 years; most recently, at Cardinal Academy in Maud for the past 14 years, as well as other day schools in the area before that. Carol also worked at several local retirement centers, where she loved giving the best possible care to the elderly and infirm. She was a founding member and nursery attendant at Word of Faith Church (now New Beginnings Fellowship) for approximately 44 years.

Mrs. Aaron married the love of her life, Bruce Aaron, July 18, 1968, and the couple celebrated 48 years of marriage together before Bruce’s passing.

Carol is survived by her two daughters, Robin Hall of Maud, and Melissa Aaron of New Boston; 9 grandchildren, Clayton Coburn, Bella Coburn, Nora Coburn, Aiden Coburn, Denzel Coburn, Silas Hall, Maelianna Hall, Makenzie Hall and Skyler Brooks; sister Becky and Charles West of Little Rock, Ark., Jean Brailey and the late Bill Brailey of Rowlett, as well as a host of other relatives and loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Bruce Aaron, son Bryan Ronald Aaron (age 1), parents Charles T. and Ann Powell, brother Tommy Powell and son-in-love Olen Hall.

A celebration of life will be held Monday at New Beginnings Fellowship in Simms Texas. Visitation will take place at 1 p.m. and Service will follow at 2 p.m. A short graveside service will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery.