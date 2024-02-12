Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

John David Browning Sr., age 72, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 8th, 2024, in a Dallas, Texas hospital.

Mr. Browning was born on September 11, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Fouke. He retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. and was a master mechanic. He was a member of Fairland Holiness Church.

John enlisted in the United States Army following his graduation from Fouke High School. He served three years in the armed forces. While in the military, he was sent to Vietnam, where he received many accommodations, which included the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. John was hardworking and helped care for his siblings at a young age. He was a dedicated father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Penny Browning. He had a passion for riding horses and motorcycles with his wife, Paula.

He is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Tiffany and Satya Chennakesavala, and Peggy Browning; two sons, John David Browning Jr. and Christopher Browning; two sisters and one brother-in-law; Mary and Harold Fallis; and Winona Bulkley two brothers, Perry Browning, and Paul Browning; numerous grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Burial will be in Rondo Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.