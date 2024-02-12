Sponsor

Shaun Harley Starnes, age 27, of Genoa, Arkansas, died Friday, February 9, 2024, in a local hospital.

Shaun was born July 12, 1996, in Pensacola, Florida. He was a 2015 graduate of Genoa Central High School and he loved music and playing the guitar. Shaun was a Christian. He was the owner of True Vine Lawn Care. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Hoda Ward.

Shaun is survived by his mother, Kimberly Starnes, of Genoa, Arkansas; two brothers, Shane Starnes and his wife Whitney, of Saraland, Alabama, and Shelton Starnes of Malvern, Arkansas; his grandmother, Sybil Ward, of Texarkana, Arkansas; his nieces and nephew, and many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. James Ross and Price Lavender officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.