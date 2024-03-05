Sponsor

Carol Ann Robertson McDonough, age 82, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, March 3, 2024 at her residence.

Mrs. McDonough was born September 29, 1941 in Vallejo, California. She was a retired registered nurse having worked at International Paper, Wadley Hospital, Hospice of Texarkana, Camp Canfield and volunteered for Disaster Relief. She was a member of the Mandeville Baptist Church where she was active in the Shoe Box Ministry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Sadie Huntress Robertson; twin sister, Barbara Robertson and one grandson, Zackary McDonough.

She is survived by her husband, James Lynn McDonough of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son John Earl McDonough of Texarkana, Arkansas; three daughters, Lynn Roxanne Capps (Michael) of Texarkana, Arkansas, Barbara Jean Olsen (Justin) of Guyton, Georgia and Brenda Sue Reed (Timothy) of Ashdown, Arkansas; one sister, Shirley May Peal of Bremerton, Washington; eight grandchildren, Johnathan McDonough, Allison Capps Lenderman (John), Brisco Olsen, Tabitha Olsen, Delmer Olson, Ty Reed, Sadie Reed East (Baylor) and Kacelynn Reed; two great grandchildren, Jaidin McDonough, Barrett East and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Todd Reed and Rev. Johnny Jones officiating. Burial will be under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6-8 P.M.