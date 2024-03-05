Sponsor

Zandra Yvonne Rathburn, 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on March 2, 2024.

She was born on August 30, 1951, in Abilene, Texas.

Zandra loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending her time hunting, camping, and riding four-wheelers. She also loved shopping and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

She will forever be remembered for the love she so graciously and freely gave to all of her family and friends and for her love for God.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her daughter Carla Stinson, and two sisters, Wanda O’Neal and Deborah Hibben.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Reggie Rathburn; six children, Terry Stinson, Monica Parks and husband Jerry, Wendy Stinson and husband John, Robert Ballard, Chris Rathburn and wife Stephanie, and Shelley Furlow and husband Keith; eleven grandchildren, Brooke, Abby, Maddie, Addison, Robert, Carson, Jared, Lacie, Holli, Brandon, and Benji; numerous great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, from 6:00- 8:00 P.M.