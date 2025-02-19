Sponsor

Her love was the thread that tied our family together, and what she built may we preserve from unraveling with the love she instilled in us. Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend Eunice Fleeta Bruner (87) went to be with her Lord in Heaven on February 13, 2025, to dance in the sky with her one true love, Curt.

Eunice was born October 13, 1937, to James Milton “Hop” Bostick and Nora Anne Dungan Bostick. Eunice was proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers James “Jimmy” Bostick and Teddie Bostick, half siblings J.M. Hazelwood and Emojane Hazelwood, two special sisters-in-law that were her best friends Carla Bruner and Dixie Bostick, daughter-in-law Janet Bruner, great-grandson Alex Bruner, and the love her life for more than fifty years Curtis Bruner. She endured the loss of many she held dear and now she has completed the reunion and is rejoicing with them all.

After Eunice married Curt and had her children they packed up and moved from El Paso, TX to Texarkana, TX with their very best friends the Powers and Knights so they could raise their children together. Eunice was a dedicated employee at Guard Line for decades before retiring, but still hanging on to her friends there and going back to help whenever needed.

She leaves to live on her legacy many who will carry her love until they are blessed to join the reunion themselves, Son Dennis Bruner and wife Mary Nell Bruner of Atlanta, TX, daughter Cristy Bradford of Redwater, TX, Grandchildren Catherine Thomas and husband Jeffrey, D.J. Bruner and wife Angela, Jennifer Robinson and husband Nathan, and Jessica Haire and husband Tyler. Holding the biggest piece of her heart she leaves behind her great-grandchildren Abigail Simmons and husband Rusty, Kandyce Roberts, Hayden Bruner, Keegan Robinson, Nora Lainey Robinson, Brody Haire, Layken Bruner, Zane Haire, and Slade Haire. In only days Eunice’s first great-great grandchild Kash Simmons will be arriving. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends that were as close as family that will also miss her dearly.

Services to honor Eunice will be Monday, February 17,2025 at 1:00p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 on Monday prior to the service in the Chapel.

The family asks any donations to be made in her honor to Maud Library in Maud, TX where she loved spending her time in the past few years visiting and reading.