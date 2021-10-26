Advertisement

Carol Diane Hubbs, age 75 of New Boston, Texas passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 in a T Boone Pickens Hospice Facility in Dallas. Mrs. Hubbs was born January 5, 1946 in Pennsylvania. She was retired as a Bookkeeper with Golden Star Tire and is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Ray Hubbs and her parents, Victor and Alberta Baker.

She is survived by three daughters, Shannon and husband Richard Bucher of Cobb, California, Kimberly and husband Jason Bokum of Cobb, California, Wendy Swartzell of Garland, Texas, a bonus sister, Donna Lawrence of New Boston, Texas, one brother, George Baker, three sisters, Phyllis Lively, Doris Kelly, Donna Earney, 5 grandchildren, her fur boys, Hubble and Theodore ‘Teddy’ and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in Old Salem Cemetery, New Boston with Bro. Coy Espenoza officiating. Interment is under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 29, 2021 at the funeral home.

