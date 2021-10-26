James Ray Bullock

Advertisement

James Ray “Jim” Bullock, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, October 24, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Bullock was born October 1, 1934 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a welder and a member of the Northern Hills Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wall Bullard; children, Angie Johnston and husband Gary, Doris Spears, Diane Sommer, Donna Duckworth and husband John and James R. Bullard Jr.; ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating.

Visitation will be from 1-2 P.M. Wednesday prior to the service.

