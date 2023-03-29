Advertisement

Carol Frances Killion, 93, left this world to be with her Heavenly Father on March 24, 2023.

Mrs. Killion was born on October 25, 1929 in Fulton, Missouri to Anna Bergquist.

She was a long-time member of Williams Memorial Methodist Church, and she also served as a Stephen Minister. She was a docent at the Ace of Clubs home for many years, was a member of several book clubs, and loved living in the Texarkana area.

Mrs. Killion is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Lyle Killion; her mother; and one daughter, Dea Lynn Marquez.

Survivors include one son, Dane Killion and wife Glenda Hyer; two daughters Dawn Killion and Duree Killion-Lyndon and husband Bobby; four grandchildren, Holly Marquez, Colin Marquez, Hayden Killion, and Carolyne Zombres; one sister, Barbara Bergquist; one brother, Joe Bergquist; and many other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direct of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

