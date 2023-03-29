Advertisement

David H. Scurlock, 76, of Wake Village, Texas, died peacefully in his home on March 24, 2023.

Mr. Scurlock was born on December 18, 1946, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Clara and Oran Scurlock Sr.

Mr. Scurlock was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of Texas High School. He attended Texarkana College and Dallas Christian College. He was a Christian Minister throughout Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri for 50 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Oran Scurlock Jr., and Dan Scurlock.

Survivors include his wife Brenda Scurlock of Wake Village, TX.; two daughters, Suzy Scurlock of Wake Village, TX., and Rebekah Minter and husband Jason of Texarkana, TX.; four grandsons, Dre Springfield, Colton Minter, Easton Minter, and Jaxon Minter; granddaughter Makenzee Minter; two nieces; two nephews; special friend and nurse, Vickey Clifton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Advertisement

Visitation will be held for one hour before the service.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the caregivers of Heritage Home Health.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gideon’s International or Pleasant Grove Christian Church.

