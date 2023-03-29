Advertisement

Carl Wesley “Rudy” Jenkins, age 66, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home.

Rudy was born June 7, 1956, in Ft. Benning, Georgia, and lived in Genoa, Arkansas, for most of his life. Mr. Jenkins retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. and he was a member of First Baptist Church, Genoa. Rudy loved fishing and spending time at his cabin on Lake Erling with his family and friends. He also spent many hours in his shop with his grandkids helping them with different projects and working on their cars. To his family, he was called “Super Dad.” There was no task too big or small that he could not accomplish. He was a friend you could always count on.

Mr. Jenkins enjoyed serving the Genoa Community and never missed an opportunity to visit with his friends. He served with the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department and he also served on the Genoa School Board for 25 years. He especially enjoyed cooking for the Genoa school functions such as the track meets, football games and the annual Genoa Alumni Fish Fry fundraiser. It gave him an opportunity to visit with his friends and neighbors.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Paulette Jenkins of Genoa, Arkansas; three daughters and one son-in-law; Heather Lawson of Genoa, Arkansas; Carla Jenkins of Genoa, Arkansas; Jenniffer and Gary Waggoner of Genoa, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law; Paul and Dina Jenkins of Genoa, Arkansas; three sisters, Deborah Crossland of Fouke, Arkansas; Susie Donaldson of Marrero, Louisiana; Jerri Lynn Brisdendine of Plaquemine, Louisiana; his grandchildren; Makayla Lawson, Faith Lawson, Wyatt Lawson, Ashley Askew and her husband Jonathan, Dawlton and Chloe Jenkins, Kyle Rathburn, and Kolebie Waggoner; and great-grandchildren Brailey Askew, Brodi Askew, Maddox Rathburn, and Ava Green and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be 11:00 A. M. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Rock Springs Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Minchew officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 P. M.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Genoa Central Alumni Association, 12472 Highway 196, Texarkana, AR 71854

