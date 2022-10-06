Carole Day

Advertisement

Carole Lee Day, 84, of Texarkana, Arkansas died at home on October 1, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her four children after a courageous battle with cancer.

Carole was born in Stamps, Arkansas on February 2, 1938, to Ruby and Harry Ferguson. She was a former Miss Texarkana, a Circle of Roses Member of May Dale Garden Club, serving 50 years, and a founding member of Heritage Church. She enjoyed her weekly Bible study group, loved working on puzzles, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 40 years, Jerry Lee Day, and two sisters, Donna Whitehurst and Toni McNiel.

Carole is survived by one sister, Judy Hinson of Des Arc, Arkansas, sister-in-law, Mary Glynn Douglas of Texarkana, Arkansas; her children Jim Day and wife Lisa of Texarkana, Texas; Diana Shelton and husband Robert of Garland, Texas, Connie Magness and husband Kale of Texarkana, Arkansas, Jerri Anne Fluharty and husband Kenneth of Little Rock, Arkansas; Grandchildren Katie Day Hill (Hunter), Jason Day, Ashley Reed, Brad Reed, David Magness (Chase), Justin Magness (Amanda), Caroline Groustra, William Groustra; Great-Grandchildren Gracie Hill, Paul David Magness III, Able Magness, Oliver Magness, Mary Claire Magness; and her beloved dog, Sophie.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Church, Watersprings Ranch, or Hospice of Texarkana.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.

