Edward Ray Black, age 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Black was born October 25, 1949, in Texarkana, Texas. He retired from Smith-Blair, Inc. where he served in many positions before becoming Director of Marketing. Through his career he served on the boards of many local agencies including Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives, Texarkana Resource Center, Rondo Cemetery Association, and the Texarkana Museum Systems where he also served as president.

Mr. Black was a faithful member of Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church. He was an avid nature and animal lover and enjoyed photography. He loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hartwell and Annette Black.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Pat Black of Texarkana; one daughter, Deanna Harding of Texarkana; one son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Leah Black of Buda, Texas; three grandchildren, Taylor Harding, Bryce Harding and Ryder Trogan-Cook; one brother, Phillip Black; one nephew Jay Shellogg and wife Alicia; one niece, Patricia Cunningham and husband, Hunter; lifelong friends, Bill and Becky Boyce; along with numerous relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church with Revs. Patrick Evans and Richard Heyduck officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church, Rondo Cemetery Association or The Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation.

