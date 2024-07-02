Sponsor

Alvin Lajoie Beaird, born October 15, 1941, departed this life on June 30, 2024, to join his mom and dad in his eternal home and place of peace – as we imagine it, perhaps on a softball field or by a serene lake catching fish.

Known affectionately as “Pop,” words like stable, loyal, witty, lovable, and dependable were used by his family to describe him, but he was always best characterized as being a pillar of strength, boasting a strong love and support for his family and friends.

Alvin was born in Simms, Texas, and was raised with his brother, Harold Beaird. He retired from Red River Army Depot and went on in his retirement to drive the bus for Opportunities, Inc. and worked at Red River Pharmacy. He served his country in the Texas National Guard. He also served as the commissioner for both the Texarkana, Texas Dixie Baseball League, and the Texarkana Baseball Church League. One of his greatest joys was having the opportunity to coach a men’s softball team called Lighthouse. He was inducted into the Hope Watermelon Festival Hall of Fame for his achievements in baseball through the years. When he wasn’t on the baseball field or spending time with his family, he loved to put puzzles together in his garage and read Louis Lamour and Zane Grey Western novels.

He was the devoted husband of his beloved wife, with whom he recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Their bond, unwavering and deep, stood as a testament to the sacred vows they took so many years ago. In a world where marriage is often fleeting, Alvin and his wife embodied the true meaning of commitment, especially in his later years when she became his constant caregiver, always with a smile on her face.

Alvin passed peacefully in his sleep at their cherished home of 40 years, surrounded by the love and admiration of his family and friends. Over the weekend, a revolving door of visitors paid tribute to his life, a reflection of the countless lives he touched.

In a poignant moment after his passing, his wife stood over his bed, tears in her eyes, and said, “How blessed are we?!” Her words capture the profound love and gratitude that defined their life together.

He is reunited in his heavenly home with his mom and dad, James (Bill) & Novelle Beaird, and his baby sister, Coradelle. He is survived by a family that meant the world to him, his loving, beautiful wife, Janie Beaird, cherished daughter, Terri Gravitt (and her boyfriend, John Cox), and his beloved son, James Beaird (and his spouse, Lori Beaird). His legacy continues through his grandchildren: Natalie Singleton (and her spouse, Kyle Singleton), Devon Beaird (and his spouse, Brittany Beaird), Hunter Hickerson (and his girlfriend, Sierra Pierce), Harlee Hickerson (and her boyfriend, Bobby Mcllveen), Bailey Gravitt (single and ready to mingle), Parker Gravitt (and his spouse, Allison Gravitt), and John David Brown. Alvin was also blessed with great-grandchildren who brought immense joy to his life: Madison Beaird, Peyton Beaird, Carter Adcock, Laylee Singleton, Myles Singleton, and honorary family member Ruby Lenaway. His love and memory will forever live on in their hearts.

It is because of our prayer warriors, you all know who you are, that we can stand strong on our feet today. Thank you all!

Alvin was more than a husband and father; he was the heart of his family. Last year, his grandson Parker chose to marry in the grandparents’ backyard so Alvin, despite his immobility, could witness the joyous occasion from his window. Today, we imagine Alvin watching over us all from his beloved recliner, his “throne.”

In our hearts, we see Alvin in his heavenly home, walking freely, without pain. He has finished his race with grace and strength, leaving a legacy of love and dedication.

Thank you, Pop, for being the cornerstone of our family. Your spirit will forever dwell in that recliner in the corner of our living room, the symbol of your enduring presence and love.

Alvin Lajoie Beaird, thank you for showing us how it’s done!

Thank you to Heritage Home Health & Hospice, CNAs, Brittany Neal, Natasha Nash, and Vickie Holley, Nurses, Heather Scott, Blair Lloyd, Kirsten Ragland, and Tessa Elder (RN) in his final days, Chaplain Kevin Holt, and Social Worker, Leah Johnson.

The service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 10:00 A.M., at Chapelwood Funeral Home, and visitation will be Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.