Caroline Ophelia Trawick, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 2, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Trawick was born January 5, 1944, in Fouke, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of the area. She was previously employed with the Salvation Army. She had a servant’s heart and enjoyed being able to take care of others. She was one of the friendliest, happiest, and most caring people you would have the pleasure of calling a friend. Mrs. Trawick had the biggest heart for people. She loved people, but most importantly, she loved her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Trawick; her parents, Hulet and Pearl Gregory and one brother, T.J. Adams.

She is survived by her children, William Oswald and his wife, Gail, Annette Cook and her husband, Joey, Robin Oswald and his wife, Jan, Miranda Chandler and husband, Clay; one brother, Eddie Gregory; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at Northern Hills Baptist Church on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

