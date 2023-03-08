Advertisement

Dakota Sutton, age 31, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Christus St. Michael Hospital.

Dakota was born on February 24, 1992, in Texarkana, Texas, to Jerry Sutton and Chrissy Walker. He was a server and manager in several restaurants in the Texarkana area. In his free time, he enjoyed the beach, spending time with friends, listening to music, going out to eat, and anything to do with Taylor Swift.

He is described by his family as fun-loving and the life of the party. He had the most contagious smile and would do anything for the ones he loved.

Dakota, also known as “Kota” or “Kota Bear”, was a wonderful and loving son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend to many, many people.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother and stepfather, Chrissy and Joe Walker; his father, Jerry Sutton; grandmother, Pat Sutton, grandfather Danny Sims; brothers, Ryan, Dalton, Kaden, Brayden, and Blake; sister, Jacelyn; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends whom he considered family.

A Memorial Visitation and Celebration of Dakota’s life will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

