Ronald Dwayne Kennedy

Advertisement

Ronald D. Kennedy, age 70, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Kennedy was born on September 24, 1952, in Torrance, California to Ronald and Rachelene Kennedy. His career was spent as a Railroad Engineer. In his free time, he enjoyed visiting with family, playing with his grandchildren, singing gospel songs, and watching westerns with his little dog, Pete.

Ronald was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Kennedy, his mother Rachelene Kennedy Rogers and his stepfather, Herbert Rogers.

Advertisement

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Kathy Kennedy, two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Shanon Kennedy and Brian and Heidi Kennedy; seven grandchildren, Adeline, Lawson, Sophie, Kinley, Owen, Eldon, and Aiden; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Kennedy and family and Mr. and Mrs. Gary Kennedy and family.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas.

