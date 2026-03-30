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June 21, 1948 – March 29, 2026

Carolyn Ann Largent, age 77, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, March 29, 2026, at her home.

Mrs. Largent was born on June 21, 1948, in Prescott, Arkansas. She had a funny sense of humor and was easygoing. You always knew where Carolyn stood; she was never afraid to speak her mind and share her opinion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Largent.

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She is survived by one son, Michael Sullivan of Texarkana, Arkansas: two brothers, Windell Avery of Hope, Arkansas and Chester Ray Avery of Prescott, Arkansas and a host of friends, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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