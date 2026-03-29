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May 17, 1940 – March 27, 2026

Juanita Joyce Buckley, age 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Friday, March 27, 2026, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Buckley was born on May 17, 1940, in Fouke, Arkansas and lived in Texarkana most of her life. Juanita was a retired secretary for Cleve Batte Construction Company. and a member of Seventh Day Baptist Church in Texarkana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Buckley.

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She is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jimmie Buckley of Texarkana Arkansas and Jeff and Jackie Buckley of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Iris Merlene Lewis of Texarkana, Arkansas; and one brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Debi Mitchell of Ashdown, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Shawn Buckley, Hannah and her husband Brett Beck, Jennifer Wren and Jay Wren, Numerous great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dan Richards officiating.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas on Monday, March 30, 2026 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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