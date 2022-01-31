Advertisement

Carolyn C. Love, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord January 27, 2022. She was born March 6, 1942, in Miller County, Arkansas and had been a lifetime resident. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where she was active in Trinity Trailblazers and the Trinity Quilters. She was retired from Red River Federal Credit Union.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Love, her parents, E. M. and Mildred Thompson, her sister, Inella Jewell, her brother, Beck Tillman, and three brothers-in-law, Wayne Mitchell, William Kemp, and Bobby Love.

Survivors include two sons, Roy Love and his wife Brenda of DeAnn, AR, and Steve Love and his fiancé Tiffany McWilliams of Cale, AR, two daughters, Michelle Raffaelli and her husband Jodie of Texarkana, TX, and Lisa Finke and her husband Kevin of Texarkana, AR, four sisters, Patsy Kemp of Texarkana, AR, Helen Mitchell of Texarkana, TX, Barbara Graf and her husband Thomas of Texarkana, TX, and Deborah Williams of Texarkana, AR, two sisters-in-law Lou Tillman of Broken Bow, OK, and Louise Love of Texarkana, AR, sixteen grandchildren, Stacy Estes, Chris Horn, Patti Love, Hunter Love, Brandon Love, Shane Love, Shelby Love, Chase Raffaelli, Drew Raffaelli, Aden Raffaelli, Lauren Dawson, Karlee McDonald, Cameron Cox, Blake Henson, Addison Henson, and Braxton Robertson, fifteen great-grandchildren, Dylan, Laney, Makinlee, Johanna, Lorelei, Dolly, Gabriel, Michael, Isaac, Jonathan, Jaxon, Hensley, Peyton, Shelby, and Jackson, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A celebration of her life will be at 2:00 P. M. Sunday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be at Harmony Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Saturday.

The family will be at 5611 Wilshire Drive, Texarkana, Texas.

