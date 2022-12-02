Carolyn Christine Eldridge

Advertisement

Carolyn Christine Williams Eldridge, age 77, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away November 30, 2022, in a local hospice facility after a lengthy illness.

Carolyn was born on February 14, 1945, in Bowie County to her parents Hugh Leroy “Dink” and Evelyn Mae Williams.

She is preceded in death by her husband William Eldridge; her parents; and one sister, Charlene Williams Hays.

Advertisement

Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Tina Eldridge Roberts, and husband Cliff; sister Angie Clemmons and husband Kevin; her granddaughter Jaci Berry and husband Daniel; nephew Brandon Burnett and wife Brandy; niece Scotti Nicole Redfern and husband Beau; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Keeping with Carolyn’s wishes, no funeral or memorial service is planned.

