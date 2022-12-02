Advertisement

Ricky Wayne Hopkins, Sr., age 66, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.

Mr. Hopkins is preceded in death by his father and mother, Richard and Wanda Hopkins; and one sister, Tina Cooley.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carolyn Moore Hopkins of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Richard Hopkins of Texarkana, Arkansas, Ricky Hopkins (Jr.) and wife Laura of Genoa, Arkansas; two daughters and one son-in-law, Stephanie McAdams of Genoa, Arkansas, Dianna Emfinger and husband Louie of Texarkana, Texas; eight grandchildren, Ricky (Bubba) and Amanda Hopkins of Genoa, Arkansas, Sam Sims of Genoa, Arkansas, Railey Coker of Texarkana, Arkansas, Ashley King, Tristen Coker, Kaytlyn Emfinger, Larissa Emfinger all of Texarkana, Texas; six great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Mark Hopkins and wife Kay of Texarkana, Arkansas; and a host of nephews and nieces.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas. Memorial Services are pending at this time.

