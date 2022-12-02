Patsy Thornton

Advertisement

Patricia Ann (Patsy) St. John Thornton of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on December 1, 2022, at Cornerstone Assisted Living in Texarkana.

Patsy was born August 27, 1940, in Houston, to parents Robert Lawrence and Mary Elizabeth Church St. John. After attending public schools in Houston, Patsy attended and graduated from Sam Houston State University on a cello scholarship. Patsy married Joe Glenn Thornton on June 9, 1962, and they enjoyed a wonderful marriage and life together until Joe’s passing in 2012. Patsy embraced her new life at Cornerstone referring to herself as a “senior living ambassador.” Her Cornerstone canine companions which she loved so much included Hector and later Teddy.

Patsy began her professional life as an elementary school teacher until she transitioned to Christian education and became youth director at First United Methodist Church of Houston. Patsy was an active leader with the Girl Scouts of America and a charter member of UM Army (United Methodist Action Reach-Out Mission by Youth),

When she and Joe relocated from Houston to Texarkana in 1984, she continued her Christian education work at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church. After completing her church staff role, she volunteered in multiple capacities including Vacation Bible School, CASA and Volunteer Services of Texarkana. Patsy was very passionate about her last position as an adoption placement professional for Methodist Mission Home, now Providence Place.

Patsy will be best remembered as one of the most patient people on earth, as well as a loving and supportive daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. No doubt Patsy had the most unique grandmother name which she did not choose herself, but she proudly embraced and loved. She will always be lovingly known as “Duck.” A devout child of God, Patsy cared for others patiently and quietly, always with a happy and positive attitude and contagious laugh as she cheered and encouraged others. Patsy would often sacrifice her own personal plans at a moment’s notice to care for her grandchildren which of course included lots of cleaning, laundry, and errands.



Patsy was a pillar and organizer for decades of Hot Springs, Arkansas, summer trips for family and friends who became family. She loved watching baseball games and played beanbag baseball at Cornerstone. She was an active baseball fan, particularly for the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, and she meticulously kept score at all baseball games she attended. She and Joe enjoyed several baseball spring training trips. Patsy attended countless sporting and dance events for her grandsons and granddaughters.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents and husband and is survived by her son Gus and wife Julie, of Texarkana, and daughter Pamela and husband Kyle, of Leander; her grandchildren, Taylor Ward, Bryce Ward, Holly Thornton and Whitney Thornton; and brother, Bill St. John of Houston and sister, Charlotte St. John of Dallas.

Memorials may be made in Patsy’s memory to UM Army, CASA Texarkana, Volunteer Services of Texarkana or Williams Memorial United Methodist Church.

A Visitation will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Williams United Methodist Church with a Memorial Service following at 3:00 PM under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

