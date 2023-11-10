Sponsor

Carolyn Elaine Coulter Thomas was born January 4, 1954 to the parents of Elvin Coulter, Sr. and Mattie Wesson Bluford in the in the Rosehill Neighborhood of Griff King Courts of Texarkana, Texas. She departed this earthly life for Glory on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Christus St. Michael’s Hospital. In addition to her seven siblings, they were raised by their strong Mother who instilled the values of Family structure, education and Faith in Jesus Christ.

Carolyn graduated from Texas High School. After graduation, she entered into the Medical Field to become a Nurse at Christus St. Michael’s Hospital. She was a woman of all trades. Carolyn was a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church under the Leadership of Pastor Henry Keener.

Carolyn was loved and cherished by many. She shared numerous fun and unforgettable memories with everyone she came in contact with. She always had her kitchen open for anyone who was hungry or homeless. She opened her heart to anyone. The road wasn’t easy but she always put her faith and trust in God.

Carolyn wore many hats. The most important hat she wore was Family. She loved to prepare everyone’s favorite meal. She loved to sing to the Lord, to dance and would “sit you down” because she stayed on the floor dancing.

Carolyn married Charles Henry Harris and had four beautiful children: Charlisa, Charles, Mashandy and Vincent.

She was preceded in death by her Mother: Mattie Wesson, Father: Elvin Coulter, Sr., Sisters: Frankie Ann Owens, Cheryl Annette Wesson and May Lois Williams, Brothers: Herbert Ray Coulter, Junior Coulter and Jimmy Wesson, Uncles: Rev. Otis Wesson and Frank Wesson, Aunts: Francea Wesson, Beatrice Wesson and Flora Jane Wesson.

Carolyn leaves to cherish her memories: Her children: Charlisa Harris, Charles Harris, Jr., Mashandy Harris and Vincent Harris. Brothers: Elvin Coulter, Jr., Joe Lee Coulter, Jeffery (Alma) Wesson, Paul (Alma Heller) Banks, L. V. (Jamie) Coulter, and Ricky Osbourne. Sisters: Ruby Fields and Hazel Washington, 18 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren and a Host of other Relatives and Friends. Special Friends: Tina, Opal and Aretha.

Visitation Friday, November 10, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, November 11, 2023 2:00 PM College Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Ray L. Larry, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

