Carolyn McDowell

Carolyn Lee Whitefield McDowell, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. McDowell was born March 1, 1946 in Miller County, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Miller County. Carolyn was an attorney who practiced law in both the states of Arkansas and Texas for forty-eight years. She was a member of Mandeville Baptist Church. She was an intellectual person who analyzed each situation and case. She would always give you a fair and balanced opinion. She loved a good fight and never would back down from the truth. She had a firm but gentle touch and loved practicing law. She was also a graduate from the University of Arkansas and enjoyed calling the Hogs. She was an avid outdoors person, who liked to fish, hunt, drive her tractor and feed her cows. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Julia Whitefield, two brothers, Bill Parker Whitefield, Jr., and James R. Whitefield, two sisters, Geneva Whitefield and Mary Collins.

She is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Jerry McDowell of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Whitefield of Genoa, Arkansas, three nieces, Virginia Tennyson and her husband, Herbert, Trina L. Vaugh and Ruth Ann Frazier and her husband, Kevin, two grandnephews and two grandnieces and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 15, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 P. M. to 2:00 P. M. one hour prior to service time.