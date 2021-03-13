Emma Lee Burns

Advertisement

Emma Burns, age 73 of Simms, Texas passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at a local assisted living. Ms. Burns was born October 7, 1947 in Simms, Texas to William Carl and Lottie May. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Simms, Texas. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Heard, five half brothers, Bill May, Leroy May, Delbert May, Loyd May, Hubert May, one sister, Joyce Heard, two half sisters, Era Orr, and Vera Daniel.

Survivors include one son and daughter in law, Kevin and Kelly Burns of Texarkana, Texas, one daughter and son in law, Carla and Jim Pettit of New Boston, Texas, one special granddaughter, Karsyn Burns, one sister, Lou Currey of Naples, Texas, two brothers, Curtis May of Simms, Texas, Jesse May of Mt Pleasant, Texas, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other friends and family

Funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, Simms, Texas with Bro. Steve Minter and Bro. Shannon Crawford officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. til 11:00 A.M. prior to service. Interments will be in the Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Parkinson Foundation or charity of choice.