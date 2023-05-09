Carolyn Moreland

Advertisement

Carolyn Rose Kennedy Moreland was born July, 26, 1946 in Omaha, Texas to Ruby and Millard Kennedy. She passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Texarkana, Texas.

Carolyn graduated from Paul Pewitt High School in 1963. She attended Texarkana College and graduated from East Texas State University.

She married her beloved husband, B.F. (Bonnie) Moreland, Jr. and they moved to Texarkana and started their long life together.

Her teaching career at College Hill Elementary was of great importance and loved former students to reminisce with her. The Morelands were members of TCC since 1968 and enjoyed time spent there with close friends. She was Co-Chair of the First Cattle Barron’s Ball, benefiting the American Cancer Society, a rewarding endeavor she spoke of often.

Along with Bonnie, she faithfully served Williams Memorial United Methodist Church. Many classes, as well as Cornerstone residents, enjoyed her talents at the piano. They were an integral part of Williams Fisherman’s Club.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her precious fur babies, Sasha and M’ Leah, her parents and grandparents.

She is survived by her husband, Bonnie Moreland, and a host of friends and family.

Memorials may be made to Watersprings Ranch, 7707 Sanderson Lane Texarkana, Arkansas 71854 or Greg King Canine Recovery 484 Farren Rd., Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas, under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, followed by burial in Omaha Cemetery, Omaha, Texas at 1:00 PM.

