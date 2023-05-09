James Hopkins

Advertisement

James Allison Hopkins, 80, of Texarkana, Texas, entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after a long illness. James was born on December 26, 1942 in Texarkana, Texas.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Harriet Field Hopkins; 2 daughters, Allison Ondriska (Orion) of Novato, California; Katie Spicer of Texarkana, Texas; 5 loving grandchildren who were the light of his life: Landon and Ethan Bartholomew and Allie Spicer; Jackson and Graycen Ondriska. He is survived by one sister, Charlene Walraven (Howard) of Fouke, Arkansas.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Edyth Hopkins; his father, Gordon Hopkins; two brothers, Gordon and Eugene Hopkins.

James was born in Texarkana, Texas and grew up in Monticello, Arkansas. He returned to Texarkana in 1962 where he met and married the love of his life, Harriet. They raised their two beautiful daughters, Allison and Katie, and had many years of fun, traveling and camping. Allison and Katie could water ski before they walked. Jim was an excellent swimmer, skier and made his own skis.

He was an all-around great athlete in high school, participating in basketball, track, baseball, and football. The football continued in Texarkana as he played for Texarkana’s semi-pro team, the Texarkana Titans — shortest on the team but probably the toughest.

James retired from Phillips and Sons Refrigeration where he designed restaurants and convenience stores. He supplied all the refrigeration down to the salt and pepper shakers for the restaurants, beer caves and counters for the convenience stores. Many customers wrote letters to the Phillips family thanking Jim for his patience and kindness with them and the outstanding help he gave them.

Jim was voted cutest in his senior class at Monticello, but by his customers in Texarkana say he was voted kindest and most caring. By his wife, daughters, and grandchildren he was all of that and much more: a man you would be honored to know, fortunate to be loved by him and very grateful to God that he was in your life. He will be terribly missed but oh the beautiful memories we have.

Visitation will be Friday, May 5, 2023 from 6 to 8 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in the chapel at Texarkana Funeral Home with Pastor Jesse Brannen officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Texarkana Hospice, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas or to Our Place Alzheimer’s Alliance, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Texarkana Hospice and Our Place for their continued love and support.

