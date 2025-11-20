Sponsor

Emogene “Gene” Matthews, age 95, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 17, 2025. She was born on December 10, 1929, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Sarah and Emmet Singleton.

Her family would describe her as a “rock” you could depend on in tough times and a beloved steward of the family. She spent her working days as the Vice President in charge of cashiers at Oaklawn Bank.

In her free time, she enjoyed collecting birds, decorating for any and all occasions, being in her kitchen cooking and baking, being outside tending to her flowers, camping, fishing, and watching baseball. In her later years she enjoyed and spent her time watching Church services on her television.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, Louis Winfred Matthews; four brothers and two sisters.

Left to cherish her memory is her son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Mitzi Matthews of Dickinson, Texas; nephews, Michael and Lisa Singleton, Gary and Lisa Singleton, and Ronnie and Cathy Singleton all of Texarkana, Texas; sister in-law, Carolyn Matthews of Greenville, Texas and a number of other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 21, 2025, at 10:30 A.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donation to be made to Crossview Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.