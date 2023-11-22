Carolyn Sue Whitney

Sponsor

Carolyn Sue Mauldin Whitney, age 81, of Hooks, Texas, gained her wings on Friday, November 17,2023 in Texarkana, Texas surrounded by her loving family.

Carolyn was born on September 24, 1942, in Mineral Wells, Texas, to Francis Lawrence Mauldin and Helen Alma Mauldin.

Mrs. Whitney spent her working days in production at Smith Blair for over 30 years. In her free time, she enjoyed riding horses, cooking, gardening, traveling and spending time with her children and loved ones. She was a faithful member of Everett Baptist Church in Hooks, Texas.

Her family described her as spunky, God fearing, loving, kind, good-hearted woman who loved animals. She had a love for Golden Oldies music and TV shows like “My Lottery Dream Home”. When it came to watching “Andy Griffith” and “Gunsmoke,” she was always locked and loaded. She was a wonderful and loving mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Deanie Alma Stewart and Janice Ann Mauldin.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Toby Whitney and wife Michele of Hooks, Texas; daughter, Teresa Thornton and husband Warren of Lampasas, Texas; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; special friends, Bill Warren, Susan Oaks, Mary Lu Stotts, and Patti Griffin; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at Everett Baptist Church in Hooks, Texas with Bro. Roy Ford officiating.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at Everett Baptist Church.

Interment will be at Everett Cemetery in Hooks, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.