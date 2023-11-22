Sponsor

Gloria Brown Thomas, 91, of Texarkana passed away on November 18, 2023.

She was born on April 11, 1932, to Vernon Lafayette and Lucy Hill Brown in McGehee, Arkansas.

She was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana and was a homemaker. She was a loving and devoted wife, and very proud mother of her two sons. She absolutely adored her seven grandchildren. And she was Elvis Presley’s #1 fan!

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Ford Felts Thomas; and siblings Kenneth, Gwen, Vernon, Malcom, and Jane. (And Elvis!)

Gloria is survived by two sons, Dr. Jeffory Ford Thomas and wife Mary, and Dr. Jonathan Felts Thomas and wife Amy, all of Texarkana; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Reagan, Connor, Jason and Piper Thomas, Hannah and husband Jacob Hannan, and Stafford McQuerrey; other beloved family members include Michelle and Lowell Newman, nieces Pamela Ramaley, Gloria Beaverburg, Deborah Beaverburg, and Cheryl Ann Horn; and nephews Michael Brown and Mark Brown.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Nash, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 6:00- 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Leukemia Research Foundation.



