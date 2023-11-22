Sponsor

Mark Douglas Youngblood, 58, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at his home with family after a lengthy illness.

Mark was born January 27, 1965 in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana.

Mark was a longtime, avid fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks (High School and University), a fisherman and loved to ride his bicycle. He received much joy while gardening and working in the yard.

Mark is preceded in death by his mother Doris Youngblood, his grandparents Wilbur and Hazel Youngblood, Dewey Davis and Geneva Gabe, and great niece Braylee Vaughn.

Surviving are his father Wayne Youngblood, his sister Tracie (Dale) Vaughn, his brothers Terry (Kim) Youngblood, Scott (Dena) Youngblood and Shane (April) Youngblood, including numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, special friends Johnny and Delphia Cases, and his beloved dog Jackson.

Graveside services will be 2:00 P. M. Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Memorial Gardens with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family would like to thank Dierksen Hospice, Texarkana, AR for the wonderful care. Specials thanks to Jennifer and Sonya. Please make donations to Dierksen Hospice at 4613 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, AR, 71854 in Mark’s honor.

Register online @ www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

