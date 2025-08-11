Sponsor

Carroll Dean Cooper, age 83, passed away on August 8. 2025.

He was born on February 23, 1942, in Leola, Arkansas, to his parents, Clyde and Jessie Cooper.

He worked as a machinist at Alcoa Industries, where his skills and ingenuity earned him the respect of all who knew him. Whether it was metal, wood, or something in between, if it could be fixed, he could do it — often with nothing more than a picture to guide him. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy who selflessly served his country.

Outside of work, he found joy in the outdoors. He loved to fish for crappie and bass and was an avid hunter. He cherished time spent in nature and with family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was also deeply involved with his faith, serving on many committees at Beech Street Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Mary Cooper.

He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Ware, and husband, Fred, of Texarkana, AR; his grandchildren, Derin Deaton, and wife, Candice, of Wake Village, TX, Erika Deaton of Texarkana, AR; his great-grandchildren, Khloe Deaton, Alaina Gibson, and Brentley Brady; his sister, Rhonda Young, and husband, Doug, of Malvern AR; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Rev. Craig Jenkins officiating.

Visitation will be held the hour before the service.

Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.