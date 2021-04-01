William Jennings

Advertisement

William Allen Jennings, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

He was born September 20, 1931 in Gurdon, Arkansas; the youngest of four children. He was a retired accountant with Tenneco Inc. in Houston, Texas, and a member of First Baptist Church, Tool, Texas. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. William was a fun loving, giving person, who put his family first. When William lived in Gurdon, Arkansas he was known as Buddy, and when he lived in Houston, Texas, he was known as Bill. When he moved to Texarkana his nick name became Two Dollar Bill, because he loved to hand out two dollar bills. He would play a game where he would drop the bill for someone to catch. When they caught it they could keep it. Of course, they always ended up with it.Bill was a graduate of Gurdon High School and The University of Texas where he received his degree in accounting. In 1951, he married Virginia Smith. They had three children and spent most of their lives in Houston and Bermuda. After 43 years of marriage, Virginia went to heaven in 1994. In 2000 Bill married Doris Nix. He was so thankful for the love and joy she brought to his life.

Bill enjoyed water skiing, fishing, and boating each summer with his family and friends in Hot Springs. One of his greatest joys was teaching people to water ski. He would patiently work with a beginner for hours until they were finally up and going. He also loved fixing a big fish fry for family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Jennings; his parents, Chester and Emma Ophelia Jennings; two brothers, Olon “Red” Jennings, Herman Jennings; one sister, Margaret Kirschner; one step grandchild, Peyton Nix and one step great grandchild, Rhett McKaughan.

He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Doris Jennings of Texarkana, Texas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and John McFadden of Greenwood, South Carolina; Lynda and Greg Park of Atascocita, Texas; one son, Kenneth Jennings of Texarkana, Arkansas; two stepsons, Paul R. Nix of Texarkana, Arkansas; John Nix and his wife Laura of Texarkana, Arkansas; three stepdaughters, Tonya McKaughan and her husband, Kyle, Annette Berrier and her husband James, and Kerri Nix of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Allison Wooten and her husband Joshua, Michael McFadden and his wife Lauren, Garrett Park, Lyndsey Park, and Morgan Park; six great grandchildren, Alice Wooten, Kepler Wooten, Liam McFadden, Noah McFadden, Livie McFadden, and Owen McFadden; eight step grandchildren, thirteen step great grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services for Mr. Jennings will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, Aril 6th at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Tuesday.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday at Roselawn Cemetery in Junction City, Arkansas.